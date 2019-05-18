Neris picked up the save and struck out one in a perfect inning Friday night against the Rockies.

Neris didn't have much wiggle room heading into the ninth inning with a one-run lead, and fortunately, he didn't mess around. He retired the side in order on seven pitches (six strikes). The 29-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in six straight appearances and sports a 2.08 ERA with 25 punchouts over 17.1 innings this season.