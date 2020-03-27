Play

Neris threw four scoreless Grapefruit League innings before play was suspended.

Neris' spring tune-up wasn't perfect, as he struck out just one of the 16 batters he faced. The 30-year-old doesn't appear to have any serious threats to his closer role this season, with David Robertson set to miss most or all of the campaign due to Tommy John surgery and Seranthony Dominguez's elbow problems returning.

More News
Our Latest Stories