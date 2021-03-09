Neris worked on a slider over the offseason and has been trying it out in spring games, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Neris threw a slider infrequently earlier in his career but last used it in 2017. His profile is led by a splitter which can be a dominant pitch at times, but he may need something more after a disappointing season which saw him struggle to a 4.57 ERA and a career-worst 12.6 percent walk rate. There's no guarantee the reborn slider will have the desired effect, but there's at least a chance it helps him get back to being the guy who posted a 3.23 ERA from 2016 to 2019 and makes him the favorite in the Phillies' closer battle. He currently looks to be locked into a tight race with Archie Bradley for that job, with the Phillies yet to offer much clarity about the situation.