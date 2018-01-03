Meneses agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Meneses spent the 2017 season split between the Triple- and Double-A teams within the Red Sox's organization. During his time with Triple-A Pawtucket, the infielder slashed .291/.317/.363 with one home run, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases in 68 games. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Philadelphia in 2018, but his lack of ability at the plate makes him largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes.