Phillies' Heiker Meneses: Signs deal with Phillies
Meneses agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Meneses spent the 2017 season split between the Triple- and Double-A teams within the Red Sox's organization. During his time with Triple-A Pawtucket, the infielder slashed .291/.317/.363 with one home run, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases in 68 games. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Philadelphia in 2018, but his lack of ability at the plate makes him largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...