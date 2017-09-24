Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Fires five scoreless in no-decision
Alvarez pitched five scoreless innings with two strikeouts during Saturday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was just the second start of the season for Alvarez, so pitching five scoreless innings checks out as a rock-solid outing. However, he's now struck out just six batters through 10 innings, so his fantasy upside is extremely capped heading into his final outing of the year against the Mets at Citi Field. However, he could provide a boost in the ERA and WHIP columns.
