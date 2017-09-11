Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Getting call to bigs
Alvarez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Alvarez, who inked a minor-league deal with the Phillies in August after pitching with the independent Long Island Ducks, is set to join the big club after compiling a 2.84 ERA and 8:6 K:BB across three starts (19 innings) with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's appeared primarily as a starting pitcher throughout his career, but it's unclear what role Alvarez will play down the stretch for Philadelphia. Seeing as the 27-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 due to a slew of shoulder injuries, it would seem unwise to expect much from him upon his return. Still, his fastball was clocked at up to 98 mph during his stint with the Ducks, so if he's able to show flashes of what made him an All-Star in 2014, it could help him earn a job for next season.
