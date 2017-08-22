Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Joins Philadelphia on minors deal
Alvarez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 -- when he was the Marlins' Opening Day starter -- thanks to a myriad of shoulder issues. The 27-year-old has compiled a 3.09 ERA in 32 innings (seven starts) with the independent Long Island Ducks this season, but his 13:14 K:BB leaves something to be desired. On a more positive note, Alvarez's fastball has been clocked at up to 98 miles per hour during his time with the Ducks, according to Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com, which bodes well for the former All-Star's chances of eventually earning his way back to the big leagues. Alvarez will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin his tenure with the Phillies.
