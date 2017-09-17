Alvarez (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters through five innings while taking the loss to Oakland on Sunday.

This was the first start of the season for Alvarez, so it wasn't surprising to see the 27-year-old righty post a mediocre showing. Alvarez entered Sunday with a 4.7 K/9 through 563 innings, so his fantasy value is significantly capped by his lack of strikeout upside. He's probably best viewed as a risky option for his projected upcoming starts against the Braves at SunTrust Park and the Mets at Citizens Bank Park.