The Phillies acquired Mendez and Robert Moore from the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Oliver Dunn.

Mendez spent the majority of the 2023 season with the High-A affiliate of the Brewers, slashing .236/.307/.326 with three home runs across 62 games in the Midwest League. He can play all three outfield spots and just turned 20 years old but still has a lot to work on offensively.