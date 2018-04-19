Phillies' Hoby Milner: Allows three runs in relief
Milner pitched two thirds of an inning Wednesday against the Braves, allowing three earned runs on three hits, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch.
Milner was brought in for a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Freddie Freeman with one out in the eighth inning in an attempt to keep the deficit at two runs. He promptly hit Freeman and allowed three singles and an intentional walk, adding a balk for good measure. His ERA now stands at 7.71 after 4.2 innings. It's obviously a very small sample, but his 5.54 xFIP in 31.1 innings last season already suggested that he may not belong at the big-league level. There are no obvious threats to his roster spot, but another poor outing or two could see the Phillies turn to Zac Curtis, who lost out to Milner for a job in spring training, to fill their second lefty role.
More News
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Another scoreless outing•
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Will get more late-inning work•
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Pitching well in first major-league stint•
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Promoted to majors Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Closing in on promotion to majors?•
-
Phillies' Hoby Milner: Returned to Phillies•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...