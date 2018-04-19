Milner pitched two thirds of an inning Wednesday against the Braves, allowing three earned runs on three hits, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch.

Milner was brought in for a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Freddie Freeman with one out in the eighth inning in an attempt to keep the deficit at two runs. He promptly hit Freeman and allowed three singles and an intentional walk, adding a balk for good measure. His ERA now stands at 7.71 after 4.2 innings. It's obviously a very small sample, but his 5.54 xFIP in 31.1 innings last season already suggested that he may not belong at the big-league level. There are no obvious threats to his roster spot, but another poor outing or two could see the Phillies turn to Zac Curtis, who lost out to Milner for a job in spring training, to fill their second lefty role.