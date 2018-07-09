Phillies' Hoby Milner: Recalled Phillies
Milner was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Milner pitched 10 times for the Phillies earlier in the year, stumbling to a 7.71 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP in 4.2 innings. He'll serve as the Phillies' third left-handed reliever behind Adam Morgan and Austin Davis.
