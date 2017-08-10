Manager Pete Mackanin said Milner will likely get more late-inning relief opportunities over the rest of the season, Stan Awtrey of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Milner isn't going to work the ninth inning, but he could see some seventh and eighth inning work. The lefty has held same-handed hitters to a .214 average, but righties are batting .429 against him. Mackanin said the Phillies want to see Milner use his two-seam fastball more as it could be an effective pitch against righties.