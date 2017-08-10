Phillies' Hoby Milner: Will get more late-inning work
Manager Pete Mackanin said Milner will likely get more late-inning relief opportunities over the rest of the season, Stan Awtrey of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Milner isn't going to work the ninth inning, but he could see some seventh and eighth inning work. The lefty has held same-handed hitters to a .214 average, but righties are batting .429 against him. Mackanin said the Phillies want to see Milner use his two-seam fastball more as it could be an effective pitch against righties.
More News
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...