Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Cleared for baseball activities
Kendrick (hamstring) has been cleared to begin baseball activities, Patrick Pinak of MLB.com reports.
Kendrick, who has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a left hamstring injury, took batting practice and did some outfield work Monday. He will likely start a rehab assignment sometime this week.
