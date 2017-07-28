Kendrick (hand) is available off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Thanks to the strong play of the other Phillies' outfielders, manager Pete Mackanin had the luxury of being able to give Kendrick an extra day off, so he took the chance to do so. The veteran seems to be doing much better and could slot back into the lineup for Saturday's game, although he should still be considered day-to-day for now. Aaron Altherr will fill the vacancy in left field for the evening.