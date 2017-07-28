Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Could be used off bench Friday
Kendrick (hand) is available off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Thanks to the strong play of the other Phillies' outfielders, manager Pete Mackanin had the luxury of being able to give Kendrick an extra day off, so he took the chance to do so. The veteran seems to be doing much better and could slot back into the lineup for Saturday's game, although he should still be considered day-to-day for now. Aaron Altherr will fill the vacancy in left field for the evening.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: X-rays on hand come back negative•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Leaves after taking pitch off wrist•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Rides pine Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...