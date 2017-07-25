Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Expected back in lineup Tuesday
Kendrick is expected to start Tuesday night, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Kendrick was out of the lineup Monday, but did enter as a pinch hitter. Manager Pete Mackanin said the team is being cautious with Kendrick, who just came off the disabled list last Friday after recovering from a hamstring strain. The Phillies hope to trade Kendrick before next week's deadline.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Rides pine Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Could start rehab assignment early next week•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Should begin rehab this week•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...