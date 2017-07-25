Kendrick is expected to start Tuesday night, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kendrick was out of the lineup Monday, but did enter as a pinch hitter. Manager Pete Mackanin said the team is being cautious with Kendrick, who just came off the disabled list last Friday after recovering from a hamstring strain. The Phillies hope to trade Kendrick before next week's deadline.

