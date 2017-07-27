Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Leaves after taking pitch off wrist
Kendrick was removed from Wednesday's game against Houston after he was hit by a pitch in the wrist, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kendrick tried to stay in but was eventually pulled. Luckily for Kendrick, the Phillies have an off day Thursday that will give him a chance for the swelling to die down. Consider him day-to-day for now.
