Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Friday
Kendrick (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Kendrick left Wednesday's game after he was in the left hand by a pitch and the Phillies were hoping he'd be good to go after Thursday's off day, but will remain on the bench for now. It's still unlikely the veteran outfielder lands on the disabled list as a result, so consider him day-to-day heading into the weekend. Aaron Altherr slides over left field, allowing Odubel Herrera to get the call in center.
