Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Ready for rehab assignment
Kendrick (hamstring) is expected to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
The 34-year-old is inching closer to the end of his second DL stint of the season -- he missed six weeks earlier in the year with an oblique injury. He went on a tear after his return in late May, going 31-for-87 with two homers and seven steals, and if he produces anywhere close to that level over the rest of July, the Phillies should find themselves with several options at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Could start rehab assignment early next week•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Should begin rehab this week•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Mild hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....