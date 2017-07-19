Kendrick (hamstring) is expected to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

The 34-year-old is inching closer to the end of his second DL stint of the season -- he missed six weeks earlier in the year with an oblique injury. He went on a tear after his return in late May, going 31-for-87 with two homers and seven steals, and if he produces anywhere close to that level over the rest of July, the Phillies should find themselves with several options at the trade deadline.