Kendrick (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

Kendrick wound up missing 17 straight games due to the mild hamstring strain, but is set to return after participating in a rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Thursday. Although Kendrick has missed over two months of time on the DL this season (an oblique injury sidelined him in May), the 34-year-old has played at a high level when he's been on the field, hitting .349 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 33 games. In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned Brock Stassi to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In the long term, Kendrick will slot behind Cesar Hernandez at second base and provide depth in the outfield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast