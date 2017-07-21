Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Reinstated from disabled list Friday
Kendrick (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
Kendrick wound up missing 17 straight games due to the mild hamstring strain, but is set to return after participating in a rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Thursday. Although Kendrick has missed over two months of time on the DL this season (an oblique injury sidelined him in May), the 34-year-old has played at a high level when he's been on the field, hitting .349 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 33 games. In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned Brock Stassi to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In the long term, Kendrick will slot behind Cesar Hernandez at second base and provide depth in the outfield.
