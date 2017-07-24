Kendrick is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.

Kendrick has four hits (all singles) in three games since returning from the DL, but he'll get a day off Monday as he presumably gets eased back into action. Cameron Perkins will man left field in his stead.

