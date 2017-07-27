X-rays on Kendrick's hand came back negative, Kevin Cooney of the Burlington County Times reports.

Kendrick suffered a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. The Phillies are off Thursday which might give him enough of a rest to get back into the lineup Friday.

