Phillies' Howie Kendrick: X-rays on hand come back negative
X-rays on Kendrick's hand came back negative, Kevin Cooney of the Burlington County Times reports.
Kendrick suffered a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. The Phillies are off Thursday which might give him enough of a rest to get back into the lineup Friday.
