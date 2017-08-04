Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Kim has started three straight games with the DH available and due to missed time from a couple of the Phillies' regular outfielders. His playing time should start to dry up with the Phillies' outfield back to full health and with the team going back to National League play Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast