Kennedy fired a perfect ninth inning, earning the save in the win over the Mets on Saturday.

Kennedy entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. He retired the side in order for his 24th save of the season. The closer earned the save on back-to-back days. The 36-year-old has a 5.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 22 punchouts in 18 innings this season.