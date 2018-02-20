Hammer has yet to start throwing during spring training, but said Monday that he isn't dealing with any sort of injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It appears the Phillies are simply taking it easy on the 23-year-old Hammer after he compiled 71.1 innings in his second professional season -- nearly double his total from 2016 -- before taking part in the Arizona Fall League. Acquired from the Rockies last July, Hammer quickly distinguished himself as one of the Phillies' top relief prospects in the lower minors after posting a 0.57 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 15.2 innings at High-A Clearwater following the trade.