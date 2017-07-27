The Phillies acquired Hammer, infielder Jose Gomez and pitcher Alejandro Requena from the Rockies for Pat Neshek, Matt Gelb and Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.
Hammer, 23, was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA and an 18:9 K:BB in 12 innings at High-A Lancaster. The 2016 24th-round pick began the year at Low-A Asheville where he was 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA and a 47:5 K:BB in 30 innings.
