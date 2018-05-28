Crawford (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawford has been working out at the Phillies' spring training facility and has been cleared to embark on a rehab stint, marking the last step in his recovery before rejoining the big club. That said, it's unclear how many rehab games the shortstop will need to appear in before being activated from the disabled list at this point, so a possible return date remains murky. Crawford has been on the shelf since the end of April with a right forearm strain.

