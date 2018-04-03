Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Continues to hit ninth
Crawford, who has bat ninth for the Phillies in two of his three starts, is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth again Tuesday against the Mets.
It was rumored during spring training that Crawford could bat ninth for the Phillies with manager Gabe Kapler an apparent fan of batting the pitcher eighth, and so far the worst has been realized. He hit sixth on Opening Day but will hit ninth for the third straight game, and figures to do so for the foreseeable future. There are plenty of formats where Crawford needs to be owned, but in standard mixed leagues, this lineup placement could be a tie breaker for those deciding between similar middle-infield options.
