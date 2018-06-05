Crawford will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Crawford will ramp up his rehab stint after going 4-for-20 with a homer and a walk through five games with High-A Clearwater. It's unclear how many games Crawford will need to play with the IronPigs before being activated from the DL, but things are trending in the right direction for the shortstop, who has been sidelined since the end of April with a forearm strain.