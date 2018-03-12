Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that "it's possible" the team will frequently deploy its starting pitcher as the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, which may result in Crawford (eye) batting ninth on a regular basis, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kapler noted that he likes the on-base skills Crawford offers out of the No. 9 spot, which he hopes can translate to more RBI opportunities for the Phillies' projected two- and three-hole mashers, Carlos Santana and Rhys Hoskins, respectively, when the lineup turns over. Even if Kapler nixes the plan to bat his pitcher eighth, Crawford would presumably just move up a spot in the order, which wouldn't offer much improvement for his run-scoring outlook. The 23-year-old, who was hit in the left eye in Saturday's Grapefruit League game but isn't in danger of missing much additional spring action, looks like a lower-end fantasy shortstop this season, though he retains more appeal in dynasty settings.