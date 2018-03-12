Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Could bat ninth this season
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that "it's possible" the team will frequently deploy its starting pitcher as the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, which may result in Crawford (eye) batting ninth on a regular basis, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kapler noted that he likes the on-base skills Crawford offers out of the No. 9 spot, which he hopes can translate to more RBI opportunities for the Phillies' projected two- and three-hole mashers, Carlos Santana and Rhys Hoskins, respectively, when the lineup turns over. Even if Kapler nixes the plan to bat his pitcher eighth, Crawford would presumably just move up a spot in the order, which wouldn't offer much improvement for his run-scoring outlook. The 23-year-old, who was hit in the left eye in Saturday's Grapefruit League game but isn't in danger of missing much additional spring action, looks like a lower-end fantasy shortstop this season, though he retains more appeal in dynasty settings.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: 'Fine' after eye scare•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits with possible eye injury•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Sits atop shortstop pecking order•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Day off Friday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Monday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Will start at shortstop Sunday•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...