Crawford is dealing with shoulder soreness, though he is available to hit, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The issue apparently bothers Crawford more when he throws, leaving him to hit and run off the bench should an opportunity arise. Given the youngster's .214/.318/.384 slash line through 43 games with the big club this season, he likely won't be manager Gabe Kapler's first choice should the Phillies need a pinch hitter.