Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits with possible eye injury
Crawford has been removed from Saturday's game against the Rays after a piece of his broken bat hit him in the eye, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Crawford was jammed on a pitch and a splinter from his broken bat popped straight up into his face. He was looked at by the team's trainer after the incident and removed from the game. The severity of the issue should become clear after further reports.
