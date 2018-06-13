Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench Wednesday
Crawford is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Crawford takes a seat after starting the last five games at third base. He hit .308/.438/.385 over that small stretch, potentially giving manager Gabe Kapler reason to plug his name into the lineup more regularly going forward, though his season line is still a weak .203/.276/.329. Maikel Franco will play third base Wednesday.
