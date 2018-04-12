Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Homers in win over Reds
Crawford hit his first homer, a two-run shot, in a 1-for-3 game Wednesday against the Reds.
Crawford was a brutal 2-for-26 heading into Wednesday's game without an extra-base hit. The top prospect desperately needed something like this to get going, and hopefully the fact that he provided two of the four Phillies runs in a hotly contested win can help him get on the right track.
