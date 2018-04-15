Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hot bat heads to bench
Crawford is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Even with the DH available to the Phillies in Tampa Bay, Crawford was still squeezed from the lineup. Crawford got off to a really slow start, but is hitting .385 with two home runs, two walks and one strikeout in his last 13 at-bats. He has reportedly made a swing change which has helped him unlock some power. Pedro Florimon is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
