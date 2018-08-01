The Phillies transferred Crawford's (hand) rehab assignment to High-A Clearwater on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawford made his first rehab appearance Monday with the Phillies' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and walked in four of his five plate appearances. The 23-year-old is expected to start at shortstop Wednesday for Clearwater, but it's not expected he'll play the full nine innings as he works back from a fractured left hand. Crawford, who has been sidelined since June 19 with the injury, will likely require at least one more rehab game beyond Wednesday's before the Phillies are comfortable activating him from the 10-day disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories