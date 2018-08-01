Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Moving rehab to High-A
The Phillies transferred Crawford's (hand) rehab assignment to High-A Clearwater on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Crawford made his first rehab appearance Monday with the Phillies' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and walked in four of his five plate appearances. The 23-year-old is expected to start at shortstop Wednesday for Clearwater, but it's not expected he'll play the full nine innings as he works back from a fractured left hand. Crawford, who has been sidelined since June 19 with the injury, will likely require at least one more rehab game beyond Wednesday's before the Phillies are comfortable activating him from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Takes BP with Clearwater•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Resumes fielding activities•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits DL with broken hand•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits after HBP•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...