Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Out of lineup Saturday
Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
It's Crawford's second day off in the team's opening seven games, putting him on pace for about 116 starts this season. The Phillies will likely continue to heavily rotate at most positions on the field, leaving Crawford slightly short of a full-time role. A hot bat could give the young shortstop a larger share of playing time, but he has just one hit through his first 21 plate appearances. Scott Kingery will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
