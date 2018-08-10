Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Reinstated from disabled list
Crawford (hand) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
Crawford will be available for this weekend's three-game set in San Diego after spending the past seven weeks on the shelf with a fractured left hand. With the addition of Asdrubal Cabrera near the trade deadline, it remains to be seen what kind of role Crawford will have, though it's likely that he will be utilized as a reserve infielder moving forward. During 34 games this year, he's hit just .194/.312/.333 with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases.
