Crawford (hand) resumed fielding grounders and playing catch Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Crawford has been on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left hand since being hit by a pitch in mid-June, and was originally expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. The 23-year-old will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment after missing the last month, and a return at the end of July currently appears optimistic.

