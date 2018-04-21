Crawford is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Scott Kingery will take over at shortstop against lefty Steven Brault as Crawford sits following five consecutive starts. The 23-year-old Crawford was showing some encouraging signs at the plate last week, but he's fallen cold again, collecting just two hits in his last 12 at-bats. He's struck out 15 times in 51 total at-bats, and if he doesn't pick it up a little bit, Crawford could find himself being the odd man out of the infield rotation more frequently.