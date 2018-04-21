Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Rides pine Saturday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Scott Kingery will take over at shortstop against lefty Steven Brault as Crawford sits following five consecutive starts. The 23-year-old Crawford was showing some encouraging signs at the plate last week, but he's fallen cold again, collecting just two hits in his last 12 at-bats. He's struck out 15 times in 51 total at-bats, and if he doesn't pick it up a little bit, Crawford could find himself being the odd man out of the infield rotation more frequently.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...