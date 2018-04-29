Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Set for MRI on Sunday
Crawford will undergo an MRI on his strained right forearm Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Crawford's forearm has apparently been bothering him for a few days now, and it was a big enough issue Saturday to force his premature removal from the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but manager Gabe Kapler noted a trip to the DL is "possible," according to Breen.
