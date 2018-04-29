Crawford will undergo an MRI on his strained right forearm Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawford's forearm has apparently been bothering him for a few days now, and it was a big enough issue Saturday to force his premature removal from the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but manager Gabe Kapler noted a trip to the DL is "possible," according to Breen.

