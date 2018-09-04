Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Crawford was summoned back to the majors to provide additional infield depth with Maikel Franco sidelined due to a sore wrist. The 23-year-old has struggled during his time with the Phillies over the past two seasons, hitting a combined .202/.332/.319 across 57 games, so he doesn't figure to see much action down the stretch with the team in the playoff hunt.

