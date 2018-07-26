Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Takes BP with Clearwater
Crawford (hand) took batting practice for the first time Thursday with High-A Clearwater, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
He had already resumed fielding activities, but this marked a big step in his recovery from breaking his left hand. Crawford has been out since June 19, and could soon progress to a rehab assignment.
