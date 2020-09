Realmuto went 0-for-2 with two walks, a steal and a run scored Wednesday as the Phillies defeated the Nationals 3-0.

Realmuto went hitless on the day but still managed to make an impact offensively by drawing two walks and scoring the game-deciding run in the fourth inning. The two-time all-star possesses a .263/.349/.535 slash line and is leading all catchers with nine home runs and 26 RBI.