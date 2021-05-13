The Phillies placed Realmuto (knee) on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
After he was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Nationals due to a bruised left knee, the star backstop is contending with a COVID-19-related issue a day later. At this point, the Phillies haven't provided any details regarding whether Realmuto was placed on the list due to a positive test, a close-contact situation or adverse effects to a vaccine shot, making it difficult to predict when he might be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Andrew Knapp will serve as Philadelphia's No. 1 catcher, while the Phillies recalled Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to provide depth behind him.