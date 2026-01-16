The Phillies re-signed Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal can max out at $60 million if Realmuto reaches all of his incentives. Realmuto turns 35 in March and has been in a steady decline both offensively and defensively, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .257/.315/.384 batting line and 12 home runs over 134 regular-season contests. However, while Realmuto's best days are behind him, he remains a quality hitter compared to most catchers, still has a great throwing arm and is well-liked in the Phillies' clubhouse.