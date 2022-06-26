Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Realmuto took Padres starter Blake Snell deep in the fifth inning to open the scoring. In the sixth, the catcher walked, stole second and scored again on an Alec Bohm double. Realmuto has homered twice in the last three games to rediscover his power touch, and five of his nine stolen bases this season have come in June. He's added a .237/.316/364 slash line with 28 RBI and 35 runs scored in 65 contests.