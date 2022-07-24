site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Breather Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.
Realmuto will get a day off after he went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Garrett Stubbs will start behind the plate and bat ninth versus Chicago.
