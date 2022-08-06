Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a triple, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

All the Phillies' big-name sluggers went yard on a night in which the team launched five homers in total, but it was Realmuto who had the best effort overall, coming a double short of a cycle. The catcher has seven multi-hit performances in his last 16 games, a stretch in which he's batting a blistering .393 (22-for-56) to push his slash line on the year up to .263/.336/.428 with 11 homers, 13 steals, 49 runs and 49 RBI through 91 contests.