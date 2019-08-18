Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Clubs 19th homer

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

The catcher has now gone deep in back-to-back games and four times in the last five contests, giving him 19 homers and 66 RBI on the season to go with a strong .282/.333/.489 slash line. Realmuto is closing in rapidly on some milestones -- he now sits three home runs and nine RBI short of new career highs in those categories.

