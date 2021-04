Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

He took Jacob Barnes deep in the fifth inning to blow the game open. It was Realmuto's first homer of the year, and the star catcher has had a productive start to the campaign by slashing .333/.391/.571 through six games with six RBI.